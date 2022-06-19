Why Chasing the Mirage of a Glorious Past Bulldozes Historical Reality

That perhaps also explains why wall fragments of Sultan Alauddin Khilji’s citadel of Siri still survive, as do the mosques he built and his tomb, but not his famed Hazar-Sutun Palace (Palace of Thousand Pillars); and why Sultan Feroze Shah Tughlaq’s famed citadel of Ferozabad still exists but only the Jami Mosque, a baoli, and another building topped by the Ashokan pillar survive but not the palaces.

The buildings may have perished due to the onslaught of the elements over time, and many palaces made of perishable material like wood certainly didn’t stand the test of time.

Or, they were razed or stripped down when their patrons perished to make way for newer buildings. The concept of reuse of building material is quite well-known – the Quwwat ul-Islam Mosque at the Qutub Minar complex in Mehrauli is a shining example of it. Even early Mughal buildings were stripped down for later buildings, like the Safdarjung’s Tomb in Delhi reusing some material from Khan-i Khanan’s Tomb in nearby Nizamuddin.

But what we don’t often see in most of these examples is hate for a preceding dynasty that was supplanted. Even when the new Muslim rulers of Delhi erected the grand mosque within the precincts of the fort they conquered, they didn’t make any hateful pronouncement against the former Hindu rulers in the foundation text, merely recording that the mosque was built using material from 27 temples (butkhaneh), without specifying if these were demolished for the purpose (the Taj ul-Ma’asir of Hasan Nizami, however, does mention the razing of a temple and its material reused in the mosque).