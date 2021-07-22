Why America's Gun Laws Perhaps Don't Resonate With Indian Americans

I once facetiously joked to a Canadian friend, “why isn’t Canada, the 51st state”?

Canada of course was, “right there, it’s America lite, and sure it’s a little colder, hence the sobriquet of Great White North and has a Prime Minister, as its part of the Commonwealth, still has the Queen as the head of state and uses the metric system”.

But even then, it was so North American, that for me, I joked to the same friend, perhaps the fact that Canada has strict gun laws and doesn’t have the same madness of gun violence, makes it why it’s “not America”.