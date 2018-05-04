Meet MA Jinnah, The Man Who Almost Became India’s Top Leader

(This article has been republished from The Quint’s archives to mark Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s birth anniversary on 25 December. It was originally published on 4 May 2018.)

Who is the real MA Jinnah? Jinnah, who single handedly created Pakistan or, the man who fiery nationalist and friend Sarojini Naidu called “the apostle of Hindu Muslim unity”?

Who is the real Jinnah, the man who never wore his Muslim identity on his sleeve, or the one, in 1940, who decided to demand that Muslims should have their own sovereign republic called Pakistan?

Who is the real Jinnah? The man who almost became the top leader of India in 1916-17, or the man who was lost in anonymity and left India to practice law in London in the 1920s? Who is the real Jinnah, the man who seemed humourless and emotionless or the man who was madly in love with his wife, Ruttei?