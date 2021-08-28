While ‘Purpose’ Fired the Taliban, the Afghan Army Was a Rudderless Lot

Mathematics does not add up: $80 billion in training and support for a military four times the size of the opponent, i.e., the Taliban, and yet it collapsed shamefully within 10 days, with barely a shot fired! The shocking capitulation of the Afghan army has triggered murmurs of “ghost” soldiers who are underpaid, corruption-ridden, disillusioned and demoralised. Reasons for the abject surrender are many, with politics at the top of the heap, but for the conduct of the Afghan soldiers themselves, it wasn’t just about military capability as much as the sheer lack of will to fight, irrespective of the outcome.

Clearly, the Afghan soldiers lacked ‘purpose’, whereas the Taliban fighters were fired by their beliefs and fervour in concepts like Jihad (struggle), Ghazi (killing infidels), Jannat (heaven), etc. It afforded an invaluable ‘purpose’ not to lose their heads in the bargain but fight till the end. No such galvanising emotion beset the poorly salaried Afghan Army soldiers, who served under numerically denominated and emotionless Kandaks (units).