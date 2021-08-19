When Bright Minds Talk About Vaccines, Inequality, Protectionism

I first met former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai a few months before 2014’s disruptive election. It was my ritualistic “business editor’s call” on every central bank governor since the early 90s.

Governor Rajan was exceedingly cordial and friendly. Given the state of play, we hardly spoke about any economics. It was politics all the way, and I shall claim privilege on what was discussed. It was an altogether agreeable encounter.

Later, when Governor Rajan concluded his RBI stint (in a somewhat controversial manner) and went back to teaching at Chicago’s Booth School, I kept pace with his columns and interviews. Since I had been stridently critical of India’s demonetisation, I enjoyed reading between the lines as Prof Rajan wrote with remarkable restraint, but with occasional flashes of candour, about an economic misadventure that he was thought to have opposed when in office on Mint Street.