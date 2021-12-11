What’s Behind Modi Inaugurating Kashi Temple Corridor on Parliament Attack Day?

In the last few years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has successfully secured a near-national ‘consensus’ on the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya, with substantial assistance from various pillars of the State, including members of the judiciary.

Not willing to rest on this accomplishment, is he now aiming for a likewise ‘universal agreement’ on the Hindutva project of Kashi Vishwanath temple, by synchronising the inauguration of his flagship scheme in Varanasi – the 50-feet-wide corridor connecting the temple to the famed Ganga ghats of the city – with a sombre national commemorative event?