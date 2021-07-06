What Twitter Case Tells Us About Issues with India's IT Regime

Recently, reports surfaced regarding Twitter losing its ‘intermediary’ status and its ‘safe harbour’ shield for failing to comply with IT Rules.

Legally speaking, the IT Act (‘Act') prescribes certain criteria for being an ‘intermediary’ and any platform that satisfies those criteria is deemed to be an ‘intermediary’ under the legislation. Thereafter, the platform continues to remain entitled to ‘intermediary’ status irrespective of whether or not it complies with its ‘due diligence’ obligations under the Act and its ensuing Rules (most importantly, the IT Rules).

Similarly, the Act accords to all ‘intermediaries’ a shield of ‘safe harbour’ which protects it from any liability stemming from the illegality of any third-party content. Unlike the ‘intermediary’ status the ‘safe harbour’ shield is not unconditional. This means that the ‘intermediary’ can lose this protection if it fails to fulfil its ‘due diligence’ obligations. However, it is the court which adjudicates whether or not an ‘intermediary’ is entitled to this shield and no other entity can decide this.

In the case of Twitter, it is true that platforms must comply with the Rules in good faith while continuing to share their concerns with the government. However, despite this, claims around the platform automatically losing its ‘safe harbour’ status and its identity of being an ‘intermediary’, are flawed given that ‘intermediary’ status can never be taken away and deciding whether an entity is entitled to ‘safe harbour’ is the sole prerogative of the judiciary.