A Low Hanging Fruit: What PM's Role in Launch of Somnath Temple Projects Means

The high-octane inauguration-cum-launch of several religio-tourism projects at the Somnath Temple, Gujarat on 20 August was a move on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's part to stake personal claim in 'restoring past glory' of the centuries-old temple complex, as well as an event aimed to keep the Hindutva pot boiling by picking a low hanging fruit.

Although the principal argument of the Hindutva brigade's flagship Ram Janmabhoomi Movement, launched with in the early 1980s, has its genesis in the Somnath temple and its reconstruction after Independence, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), or any of its predecessors – either organisations or individuals – had little role in the process.

Within the BJP and the sangh parivar, the leader with the most visible 'connection' with the temple was Lal Krishna Advani, for having started his first Rath Yatra to Ayodhya from Somnath in September 1990.