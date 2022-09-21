Russia-Ukraine War: Does India Believe in ‘No Time for War’ for Students’ Sake?

PM Modi has been receiving wide acclaim from all quarters including the Western media which is otherwise excessively harsh on him, for his relatively bold comments to President Putin at the recently concluded SCO summit. Wherein the PM, in a seemingly friendly way, but very publicly stated to Putin that today's era is not an era of war.

The PM also thanked both Russia as well as Ukraine for their help in evacuating nearly 20,000 Indian medical students under 'Operation Ganga', who had been stuck in the war zone since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Feb-March.

Naturally, there's been a lot of spotlight on the reasons for the PM's brave comments including the need for diplomatic balancing vis-à-vis the West due to the long duration of the conflict & the possible signaling by the US s by way of approving the F-16's upgrade to Pakistan. It also indicates the need for India to ramp up the pressure on Russia to end the conflict, possibly a few more domestic reasons also exist that attracted a lot of attention initially but have since receded from public memory but are important to take note of.