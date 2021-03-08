This Women’s Day, I Wish Gender Justice Isn’t Just a Utopian Ideal

What I want this International Women's Day is a change in how our system responds to cases of violence against women and girls. I want change at a procedural level, change that recognises the fundamental flaw in our resources and bridges the gap with the help of existing apparatus.

As a young woman, it never ceases to amaze me that people still use the term “gender equality” as if it were an unattainable, utopian ideal. Perhaps one of the most important conversations of our time, at its core, gender equality is a question of power. Change succeeds/precedes a tectonic shift in power structures – socio-cultural, political, and especially financial. Funding change as a means to achieving gender justice and one day, gender equality, is an uncharted territory but one definitely worth our time and money.

Violence against women and girls (VAWG) continues to wreak havoc on how we live our lives. Data shows crimes against women increased 7.3 percent from 2018 to 2019. A recent report by Hindustan Times shows a rape case is reported every five hours in Delhi.