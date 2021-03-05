What Does China Have to Do With Israeli Weapons Industry Scandal?

LMs are cutting-edge weapons platforms and were used extensively in the recent Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict with devastating effect. A hybrid between an unmanned aerial vehicle and a missile, LMs are equipped with an explosive warhead, as well as high-resolution electro-optical cameras which allow the operator to constantly survey the battlefield. LMs can, after launch, ‘loiter’ for an extended period over the battle space till the operator directs it to dive onto a selected target and self-destruct on impact. Also known as ‘suicide drones’, most LMs are portable, yet able to engage beyond line-of-sight targets.

LMs like the ‘Harpy’, developed to suppress surface-to-air missile (SAM) batteries, home onto the radar emissions of the SAM system and destroy it. The battlefield deployment of LMs like the Harpy forces a tough choice on an adversary — operate the radar and risk its destruction, or keep it switched off.

LMs have many advantages over traditional rockets, mortars and small missiles: