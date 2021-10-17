Voter Registration Can Help Migrant Workers’ Pandemic Woes

We carried out a study in Delhi and Lucknow to figure out which of these factors matter(s) the most for explaining migrant disengagement.

To begin, we surveyed a group of 2,300 unregistered migrants across the two cities. We began by simply asking them whether they wanted to register to vote in their present locations.

The overwhelming majority said yes, even those with significant ties to their former homes. It doesn’t seem, then, that migrants are disconnected from city politics owing to a personal preference. Most want to get involved.

Next, we ran an experiment to see to what extent bureaucratic “hassle costs” stand in the way of migrants registering to vote locally.

We took the group of citizens from the survey who said they were interested in enrolling. And then, to half of those individuals – chosen by a lottery – we offered help at the doorstep in going through the registration process.

The help included gathering the required paperwork, completing the forms, facilitating meetings with a booth-level officer, and tracking the progress of the applications.

This assistance made a huge difference. Those offered the at-home assistance not only registered to vote significantly more than those who weren’t offered it, they were also 20 percentage points more likely to cast a city-based ballot in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The intervention raised political interest and perceptions of local political accountability, too.