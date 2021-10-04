Virtual Courts: Don’t Go Back, Zoom Forward!

To any lawyer who has been through the Indian legal system: the enormous waste of time in courts waiting for a case to reach, visiting court to only ask adjournments as a junior counsel, listlessly spending hours in the courtroom shifting in your seats and messaging on the mobile, gossiping in the corridors to kill time, being half-alive zombies during the day and waking up to life after court hours, daily tiring commute to and from home to office and court, these are part and parcel of everyday life for years if not decades. This need not be the case.

While knowing the innards of the legal system is important, it need not be this inefficient. But this waste of time is justified as being part of the "system" and understanding it.