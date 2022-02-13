Shabaash Virat! A Fine Steed ‘Hangs His Saddle’ and Rides Into the Sunset

Horses and the Indian profession of arms share an inexplicable bond, romance and emotion that predates recorded history.

Faith or factual truth, the Vedas note the Sanskrit word Ashva (horse) and speaks of Indra riding spoked-wheel chariots, just as Lord Rama rode out on one, or as Krishna served as charioteer in another – never mind that archaeologists insist that horses were domesticated much later in Eurasia and spoked-wheel chariot were first used by Hykos to conquer Egypt, only 3600 years ago?