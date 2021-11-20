Sahir Recycled for Netflix Age: Vir Das Rant on India is Old Chai in New Cup

I have some good news and bad news for stand-up comedian Vir Das, who stirred a political storm this week with a short video based on his gig at Washington DC's Kennedy Center by contrasting "two Indias" as he mixed good and bad statements about his country in a prosaic monologue.

The good news is that he does not deserve the blame for what he said because the same or similar things have been said in the past about India in equally popular/unpopular ways. There is nothing really new in what the not-so-funny video says.

The bad news for him is that for precisely the same reason, he should not be getting much of the cheer that he is getting – unless you count a South Bombay re-packaging of old chai in a new cup at a landmark venue in the capital of the United States of America.