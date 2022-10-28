Violence or Peace: How Will Assembly Polls Affect Jammu & Kashmir’s Status Quo?

(Could there be a plan for violence to erupt when the Centre holds assembly elections in J&K? In this concluding part of a two-part series, the author analyses the situation based on conversations over the past few weeks in Srinagar, rural Kashmir, and Washington DC.)

The way a lot of people in Kashmir see things, the situation there has gradually normalised—despite the worry and deep unease among some of them about the sporadic killing of Pandits and migrant workers from other parts of the country.