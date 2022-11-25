Violence Against Women: Can Indian Parents Finally Have Their Daughters' Back?

Mind you, neither Walkar nor her parents are to be blamed in any way for this tragic mishap but we need to address the set of problematic discourses that we see developing around this incident.

If anything, this case should motivate Indian parents to talk about toxic relationships with their kids. Indian parents seldom talk about abuse in relationships with their wards. They never encourage them to ask questions as the subject makes parents uncomfortable for the fear that children may expose the double standards prevalent in our society. As a result, most suffer in isolation, some ending in horrible states.

In October this year, a woman was allegedly killed by her husband in front of their nine-year-old daughter due to marital discord. The child told the police that her parents used to quarrel frequently. In September, a Ghaziabad-based man allegedly hit his wife with a bat and then strangled her to death. The deceased woman’s parents accused her husband of demanding dowry.

And who can forget the case of Mandeep Kaur from August 2022? The New York-based Sikh woman who died by suicide, having endured domestic abuse for eight years at the hands of her husband. Kaur’s father later accused his son-in-law of demanding a dowry worth 50 lakh rupees. This union which had the blessing of Kaur’s parents, ended traumatically but where’s the discourse on abusive husbands and partners, or dowry demands in matrimonial alliances forged by parents?

These are just a few of the many incidents of Intimate Partner Violence that make it to the news every year. Sadly, we only pay heed to agenda-driven or sensational incidents like the Walkar-Poonawala case.