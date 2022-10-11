Purdue Is a Warm, Welcoming, Vibrant Community; Varun Chheda’s Murder Is a Shock

Luckily, what I had gotten myself into was a welcoming, warm, and vibrant community at Purdue. Living in the McCutcheon dorm and West Lafayette let me experience a new, global world packed into a small college town.

I met and befriended many students like me, who were coming from different places and backgrounds but all searching for community, acceptance, and a bit of adventure. I believe we found this in the dorms, dining halls, and academic buildings on campus.

Campus food and clubs were just some of the ways that showed me Purdue was open and accepting to new cultures, and that we as students were encouraged to be as just welcoming to each other.