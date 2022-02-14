Valentine’s Day & Military's LGBTQ Question: MoD Must Not Block Onir’s Film

Whether it is a rooftop helipad near a military cantonment or a movie script with anyone from the Army as a character , the spectre of ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC) continues to haunt entrepreneurs and filmmakers in India. As per award-winning filmmaker Onir , 56 countries around the globe accept Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) in their Army. In the 21st century, we should be comfortable discussing – if not approving – this.

Yet, India’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) decided to decline NOC for Onir’s proposed movie script, We Are, inspired by Maj J Suresh, who resigned his commission because his sexual orientation did not align with the army. This was despite a 2018 Supreme Court ruling that declared Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code unconstitutional, paving the way for greater LGBTQ rights.