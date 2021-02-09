Uttarakhand Tragedy: A Veteran IAS Officer’s Take On ‘Development’

On the very day that Modi was sworn in, he came to seek the ‘aashirvaad’ of Dr Joshi at his residence, and the two of them were engaged for an hour or so in a private conversation. I happened to be visiting MMJ that afternoon, and as soon as he emerged from his meeting with Modi he looked for me, beamed and said that he had spent most of his time talking to Modi about establishing a Himalayan Council along the lines I had proposed.

I was thrilled and convinced that something concrete would emerge from that.

Nothing ever did.

My letters to Nripen Misra seeking follow-up action got no response — ever.

The proposals made then remain as relevant today as they were then. But now I am persona non grata for this government and I have every desire to remain so. But just for the record, I am sharing this note again, so that its relevance can be underscored once again: