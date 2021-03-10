Has BJP Saved PM Modi’s Favourite Uttarakhand By Making Rawat Go?

Last week, in a private conversation, a senior BJP leader said, “Please note, there are a few lessons to be learnt here. Some people turn a crisis into an opportunity, which is something Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing, but there are some people like Trivendra Singh Rawat who turn an opportunity into a crisis.”

A bit later he added, “before this crisis hits us hard, costing the party ‘Devbhoomi’ (Uttarakhand) in next elections and much more, we have to find a solution soon.”

This reference to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat was made in context of the state government’s preparation for Haridwar Kumbh. The first Shahi Snan is to take place on 11 March, on Mahashivratri.