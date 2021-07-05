Something is Rotten in the State of Uttarakhand: It's Called Politics

The current BJP dispensation at the centre, since 2014, had assured stability of term to all its chief ministers. Uttarakhand becomes an exception, perhaps, because the party learnt lessons from Rajasthan and Jharkhand. And perhaps because it is said to be PM Modi's favourite state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, since his adulthood, has deep personal attachment with the state. The 'Dev Bhoomi' with immense potential, Uttarakhand attracts lakhs of tourists and pilgrims every year from across the nation. After becoming Prime Minister, Modi has visited Kedarnath more than once and laid out a series of centrally-sponsored and centrally-monitored projects.

In June 2013, days after Modi was appointed as Chairman of the BJP campaign committee for the 2014 parliamentary elections—a precursor to him being declared the prime ministerial candidate, he surprised the nation by landing in Dehradun with experts and logistical support from Gujarat, to supervise an unprecedented rescue and relief operation for people truck in the Kedarnath tragedy.

Thanks to Modi’s charisma and popular appeal, the BJP got an overwhelming majority in 2017 and it was expected that the “double-engine government” would take the state to new heights. Trivendra Singh Rawat was given a long rope but he failed both Modi and the state. He, thus, had to be churned out after being in office for close to four years.

Tirath Singh Rawat in less than four months, dominated headlines for all the wrong reasons, from his“fati jeans” (ripped jeans) comment to the epic mismanagement of the Kumbh mela, which cost both the BJP and brand Modi heavily. He thus had to be let go.