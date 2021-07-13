UP's Population Control Bill: Coercion As Policy Will Not Work

While the subject of population control is widely discussed by the Indian public, it is not a subject that has received much political attention. The prime minister had referred to it in his Independence Day address in 2017.

Four years later, we suddenly have population becoming a very important subject with two states in the country – Uttar Pradesh and Assam – bringing it on the front burner.

On the World Population Day, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath not only unveiled a population policy for the state, but he also had the draft on the website seeking objections. There seems to be a very short time given to the public to react, which means that there is every expectation of it being introduced in the assembly.