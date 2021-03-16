India’s ‘Love Jihad’ Laws: ‘Death’ to Liberty, Religious Freedom?

There has been a 27 percent rise in communal incidents in India between 2014 to 2017, with the rise in Uttar Pradesh being as high as 47 percent. 43 percent cases of harassment of Dalits and minorities, taken up by National Human Rights Commission, have been registered in UP.

A Special Investigation Team was formed in UP to investigate the alleged ‘organised conspiracy’ of ‘love jihad’ in September 2020. The UP government promulgated an ordinance criminalising religious conversion for marriage, equating it to ‘forceful conversion’ and calling it a ‘threat’ to cohesive community identity.