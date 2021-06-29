UP 'Conversion Scam': What Does Yogi Govt Invoking NSA Tell Us?

Even before considering whether the activities of the arrestees deserve the attention of the ATS, it is yet to be tested whether the offence alleged is an offence at all.

Article 25(1) of the Constitution guarantees the freedom to profess, practice, and (crucially) propagate one’s religion. This right is subject to public order, morality, health, and to the other provisions relating to fundamental rights. The line between propagating one’s religion within the confines of Article 25 and in derogation of it seems rather blurry, even when recourse is had to the judgment of the Supreme Court in Rev Stanislaus vs State of MP (1977) 1 SCC 677. In this case, a Constitution Bench upheld the MP Dharma Swatantrya Adhiniyam, 1968 and the Orissa Freedom of Religion Act, 1967, both of which prohibited conversion from one religion to another by use of force, allurement, or fraud, and made such forceful conversion punishable.

The Court held that Article 25(1) grants the right to transmit or spread one's religion by an exposition of its tenets but not the right to convert another person to one's own religion.

Further, the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act 2021 is yet to be tested both in terms of applicability to various situations and on the touchstone of constitutionality. It may well be that the activities of the clerics and others since arrested do not classify as unlawful at all under extant law.