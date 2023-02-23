What Joe Biden's UFO Diplomacy Tells Of America's 'Larger Than Life' Obsession

Ever since the beginning of the Cold War, the spectre of the extra-terrestrial keeps recurring in America’s public psyche through the mentions by officialdom, and there are always enough takers to keep the pot stirring. The USA happens to be the only place where a topic of speculation and imagination, is elevated to full seriousness with the government taking an active role in fuelling speculations. When you imagine this scenario in any other country say India, the UK, or France, and the response that would follow, the absurdity of the premise becomes clear.

Much has been speculated as to why the military and security establishment of the US lets such rumours circulate with their tacit approval. The commonest arguments have been that (i) it helps deflect attention from other crises, (ii) it keeps the public in thrall so as to keep refreshing public support of the US military.

But the issue here is the public is unlikely to believe such claims. If the government of any other democratic country were to raise the spectre of aliens when either geopolitical tensions are high or when domestic criticism at home is high. It is predictable to see terrorist threats and rival nation threats being raised.