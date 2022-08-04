US, Taiwan & China: The Biggest Problem Is America's Incoherent Policy

So far, the Chinese response to the Nancy Pelosi visit has been within the bounds of what was expected – military exercises around Taiwan, air intrusions and an economic embargo.

The real damage has been to the prospects of stabilising the overall US-China relationship. The key issue has been that the two sides have different perspectives on what constitutes stable relations. But there is a bigger problem – the incoherence of US policy.

At one level, the US has been framing its current policy as a contest between democracy and autocracy. Speaking to the Taiwan Parliament, Nancy Pelosi said, “Today, the world faces a choice between democracy and autocracy. America’s determination to preserve democracy here in Taiwan and in the world remains iron-clad.”

Yet, just two weeks ago, US President Joe Biden was in the Middle East, wooing two regimes that are hardly the apotheosis of democracy: Saudi Arabia and Israel. More than anything, it would seem that the Pelosi trip was aimed at shoring up American primacy in the Asia-Pacific region.