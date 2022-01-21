US Synagogue Attack: Tablighi Link Shows Pak-Backed Terrorism Remains a Threat

Texas Synagogue Attack: Malik Faisal Akram, the 'British citizen' attacker allegedly had links to the Tablighi Jamaat.
Malik Faisal Akram, the 'British citizen' attacker of the Texas synagogue, had travelled 11 times to Jhelum, Pakistan, between 2007 and 2020. To see his relatives and family? Not really. According to investigations, in fact, Malik had joined the Tablighi Jamaat and was travelling with other members of the organisation.
News reports, besides the usual comment of “all roads of terrorism lead to Pakistan”, highlight once more the very odd position of European governments towards the organisation. In Brescia, Italy, the so-called ‘cultural centre’ run by the Tabligh Eddawa, the missionary branch of Tablighi Jamaat, has been closely monitored for a couple of years now by the Italian intelligence because of the kind of devotees it welcomed and still welcomes. According to the Italian police, in fact, from the ‘centre’ passed Maulana Tariq Jameel, a member of the Tablighi Jamaat and director of a madrassa in Faisalabad, Pakistan.
Zulfikal, arrested in 2015 during a counter-terrorism operation in Sardinia, was, unfortunately, freed because the terms for pre-trial detention expired. He is currently under close monitoring as the Tribunal said there are “valid sources of evidence relating to his supposed financing, direction and liaison with armed groups operating abroad dedicated to the design and implementation of guerrillas and terrorist acts”.
The Tablighi Eddawa in Brescia was also involved in an investigation related to the transfer of money and funds for ‘Jihad’. The hypothesis of a huge flow of money being sent to jihadi fighters and the link with Pakistan emerged when the Brescia police dismantled an illegal funding network that had been active for months. The network of illegal fundings involved a couple of Pakistani 'Islamic Cultural centres’ active in Brescia, and they were all linked to the Tablighi Jamaat.
According to official reports, these associations are linked to Tablighi Eddawa, a worldwide network of itinerant missionaries engaged in the door-to-door propagation of Islamic faith and aimed at converting ‘non-believers’ or converting ‘bad’ Muslims.
Not only Italy, but France, the UK and the US have also proven strong links of the organisation with al Qaeda and other terror groups. But somehow, the attention shown to the group – despite the evidence of its links with a number of jihadi groups and the fact that several famous ‘terrorists’ have been linked to the organisation – is quite loose and the West has not yet banned it.
Things are different in Russia. In February 2020, in fact, a counter-terrorism operation in Moscow led to the dismantling of a terrorist cell directly affiliated with Tablighi Jamaat. The Russian Federal Secret Service arrested seven people, both Russian and Central Asians, all members of the Jamaat. The cell, according to Russian intelligence, was engaged in various activities, including a search for new followers through a strong campaign of proselytism, dissemination of Tablighi Jamaat propaganda material in the Muscovite Islamic community, and management of training camps for new recruits. Moscow, unlike the West, has banned and outlawed Tablighi Jamaat activities in the country since 2009, when the organisation was included, on the recommendation of the Russian Supreme Court, in the list of terrorist groups monitored by the Kremlin.
The Tablighi Jamaat, according to investigations, thrives on voluntary donations, but its transcontinental network of mosques, Koranic schools and cultural centres would not have been able to survive without the funds regularly received by the World Muslim League and other pan-Islamic organisations financed by Saudi Arabia and the Wahhabi countries of the Gulf.
Only Pakistan, as usual, stood for the Jamaat, passing quickly a resolution where they called it “a force for good” and a “peaceful, non-political organisation”. The statement said:
Surely, Malik Faisal Akram has been earning something for Pakistan – perhaps he is enforcing the general belief that, as Latin would say “omnes viae Romae ducunt” (all roads lead to Rome), the roads of terror invariably lead to Pakistan.
(Francesca Marino is a journalist and a South Asia expert who has written ‘Apocalypse Pakistan’ with B Natale. Her latest book is ‘Balochistan — Bruised, Battered and Bloodied’. She tweets @francescam63. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author's own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for his reported views.)
