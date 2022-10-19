US-Saudi Oil Ties: Will Biden Rethink OPEC's Role in Global Energy Market?

Despite a personal appeal made by President Biden himself to the Saudis on the increase in oil production during his visit to the Kingdom in July, they did not eventually do so.

The White House readout of 15 July on Biden’s meeting with the Saudis on energy issues is revealing. It notes, “Saudi Arabia is committed to global oil market balancing for sustained economic growth. The United States has welcomed the increase in production levels 50 percent above what was planned for July and August. These steps and further steps that we anticipate over the coming weeks have and will help stabilise markets considerably."

Thus, the crucial US assessment which flowed from Biden’s conversation with the Saudi leadership which is now concentrated in the controversial Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad Bin Salman (MBS) was the “anticipation” that the Saudis would not act in any way to “harden” the market.