US Leader on India & Kashmir: Is Ilhan Omar Just Playing to the Gallery?

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, a controversial figure with a chequered record, is definitely playing the fertile fields of South Asian politics. Easy targets make for easy fundraising from special interest groups, with few questions asked.

Omar’s latest salvo is an anti-India resolution in the House of Representatives, condemning New Delhi’s human rights record and the targeting of Muslims, Sikhs, Dalits and other minorities. The resolution has three co-sponsors, including Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, a Palestinian American whose politics have already landed her in considerable trouble with both Black and Jewish Americans.

Based on two recent reports, the resolution asks the State Department to declare India as a “country of particular concern” and says the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is well down the path “to systemize the ideological vision of a Hindu state”. The resolution was introduced more than a week ago but didn’t garner much attention on Capitol Hill or in mainstream US media. It is likely to wither and die in the legislative process machine, as hundreds of such resolutions do every year.