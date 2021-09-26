India-US Ties Strengthen as Biden-Modi Declare a Partnership for Global Good

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first visit to the United States since President Joe Biden came to office has set an ambitious bilateral agenda and together with the leaders of Australia and Japan also moved the ball forward with the first real-life summit of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad.

India has reason to be pleased because two of its biggest security problems – China and Pakistan – have come into sharper focus, prompting more coordination and action by Quad partners.

The idea is to use a combination of muscle and mind to counter China’s runaway plans on the one hand and keep tabs on Pakistan’s ambitions in Afghanistan on the other by holding firm on the commitments made in the UN Security Council.