UP’s Tepid Response to Farmers’ Stir May Mean Advantage Yogi

However, agriculture expert Devinder Sharma cautions against underestimating the depth of the frustration among those involved in agriculture and their anxiety about a grim future. “The fact that the new farming laws would remove guarantees of minimum support price [MSP] and leave the fate of the farmers in the hands of the rapacious corporate has led to a lot of disquiet and silent anger in the farming community,” he says.

Asked whether he thought that the farmers’ agitation and steps like Monday’s Bharat Bandh could impact the Uttar Pradesh election beyond a few districts in Western Uttar Pradesh, Sharma said he was surprised at the number of invitations he gets from farmers’ groups in Eastern Uttar Pradesh to talk to them on the dangers of the new farm laws.