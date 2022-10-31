Road Ahead for UPI: Free Public Infrastructure or Yet Another Payment Mechanism?

When a private operator gives something away for free, accusations of predatory pricing are commonplace. The RBI-mandated zero-charge framework has given UPI a leg up over competing modes of digital payment.

Some justifications for the RBI-mandated zero-charge framework are that UPI supports the government’s push for digital payments and that it reduces India’s dependency on global card providers like Visa and Mastercard (witness how Russia has struggled with payments post its Ukraine invasion).

Moreover, the robust adoption of consumer-facing apps like PhonePe, Google Pay, BHIM, etc. has meant that UPI is seen as largely beneficial to consumers, reducing their dependence on cash, especially in India where credit cards are unaffordable to most.