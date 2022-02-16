UP & Punjab Polls: Why Is BJP’s Outreach to Dalit Voters Falling Flat?

Strenuous efforts by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to woo Dalit voters in the current round of state Assembly polls have seemingly hit a roadblock. In both Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, Dalits are a key factor, and the ruling party at the Centre has not met with much success in its outreach to the community, although for different reasons.

In Punjab, the vast 32 per cent Dalit community has no particular grouse against the BJP, which has played virtually no role in the Congress-ruled state over the past five years. But like most other communities in the state, Dalits see the BJP as a hopeless loser in the upcoming election, which is increasingly turning out to be a straight contest between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In fact, Dalits have been quite overwhelmed that while the Congress has appointed Charanjit Singh Channi as the first Dalit Chief Minister of Punjab, the current AAP Leader of the Opposition, Harpal Singh Cheema, is also a Dalit.