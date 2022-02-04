UP Pitch Aside, Mamata Will Need Big Names To Win PM Race in 2024

Mamata, through this exercise, is trying to emerge as the leader of anti-BJP forces in the public eye. The party hopes she can then bargain from a position of strength with these satraps and convince them to back her as Prime Ministerial candidate. But that’s easier said than done.

Mamata is also becoming the rallying point for leaders who have backed the BJP earlier but are now out of favour, like Subramanian Swamy. More leaders joining the Trinamool shows her acceptability as a consensus mass leader. However, she has to be careful. She seems to be in a hurry. Her ambition could scare away some satraps.

Regional leaders who have had a shot at the top slot have seen their careers waning after a stint at the top – VP Singh, Chandrasekhar, Deve Gowda, Chaudhary Charan Singh.