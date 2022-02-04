UP Pitch Aside, Mamata Will Need Big Names To Win PM Race in 2024

File image of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Mamata Banerjee was re-elected as Chairperson of the Trinamool Congress at an event on Wednesday. Throwing caution to the wind and making her national ambitions clear, Mamata said that Trinamool will support Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh in state elections 2022 and it will be contesting the Lok Sabha polls in the state in 2024.
Bolstered by her success in state polls earlier this year, Mamata has thrown in her hat for the Prime Ministerial race against Narendra Modi.
“I have built my unit in Goa. In Tripura, our vote percentage is over 20 per cent. We have to make Bengal stronger in the next two years so that we get all 42 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. We have to chase BJP away,” she said. Mamata Banerjee emphasised unity in the party. “I will do my first working committee meeting in Delhi,” she said.
She called for a united fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by all regional parties in the 2024 elections.
The Trinamool has been on an expansion spree since its victory against the BJP in West Bengal in 2021. As many as 12 out of 17 MLAs of the Congress party in Meghalaya led by former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma joined the Trinamool in a midnight coup in November last year.
The Trinamool has poached many Congress leaders, such as ex-President Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit Mukherjee, All India Mahila Congress President Sushmita Dev, ex-Haryana state chief Ashok Tanwar, ex-MP Kirti Azad and ex-Chief Minister of Goa Luizinho Falerio.
The party has been slowly and steadily building its presence and has local faces now in Assam, Goa, Tripura, Meghalaya, Haryana. It has now set its eyes on Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
Mamata understands the limitations of the Trinamool, which got almost 100% of its votes from Bengal in the 2019 general elections. It has a near-zero presence outside of its home state. There is not enough time left before 2024 to expand the party’s base organically in other states. It would take years to create a Sangathan outside of Bengal.
While these leaders joining Trinamool is good optics for the party at the national level, the party needs real meaty leaders or a large chunk of big leaders (like the G-23 of Congress) to jump ship and make a real impact.
The Trinamool hopes that if the results of the upcoming Assembly elections are unfavorable for the Congress, then it could trigger a big exodus. Declaring that the party will contest the Uttar Pradesh poll shows she expects some leaders from the Congress in the state to join Trinamool.
Increasingly, regional forces are now coming around the fact that they will have to take up the mantle as Congress is weakened and embroiled in setting its house in order.
Mamata, through this exercise, is trying to emerge as the leader of anti-BJP forces in the public eye. The party hopes she can then bargain from a position of strength with these satraps and convince them to back her as Prime Ministerial candidate. But that’s easier said than done.
Mamata is also becoming the rallying point for leaders who have backed the BJP earlier but are now out of favour, like Subramanian Swamy. More leaders joining the Trinamool shows her acceptability as a consensus mass leader. However, she has to be careful. She seems to be in a hurry. Her ambition could scare away some satraps.
Regional leaders who have had a shot at the top slot have seen their careers waning after a stint at the top – VP Singh, Chandrasekhar, Deve Gowda, Chaudhary Charan Singh.
Congress still has around 20% vote share at the national level and the Trinamool needs to get a major portion of this to become the real challenger to the BJP. Most leaders who have joined the party at the national level lack mass appeal.
The Trinamool doesn’t have big guns yet who can get votes outside of Bengal. Mamata also doesn’t belong to the Hindi heartland, which has given India the majority of its Prime Ministers.
To pull down the number one party, the Trinamool should first become the number-two party of India. Despite the challenges, Mamata is putting her best foot forward. This strategy, however, could further divide the opposition vote and indirectly help the BJP in 2024. Is it the end of the road for a united opposition fight against the BJP, and only time will tell whether Mamata succeeds or not.
(The author is an independent political commentator and can be reached at @politicalbaaba. This is an opinion piece. The views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
