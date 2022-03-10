UP Elections: Yogi’s Return Shows He May Be BJP’s ‘Next Big Thing’

Let’s begin by letting loose our imagination and picturing an interaction between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, as the Uttar Pradesh campaign reached its crescendo, over the iconic scene of the hit Hindi film, Deewar. Modi essays Shashi Kapoor’s role, while Yadav is the Amitabh Bachhan of this ‘unreel’ confrontation.

“Tumhare paas kya hai,” (what do you have?) starts this make-believe Yadav. “I have people’s despondency on my side, their memories of the COVID-19 pandemic’s tragedies, including deaths of innumerable near and dear ones, alongside your ineptitude in managing the pandemic, their empty wallets, people’s frustrations over rising joblessness, reminders of sores on their feet after walking hundreds of kilometres following the imposition of a lockdown at the notice of just a few hours, and so on. What do you have?”

Modi looks at Yadav, and in that signature style, says: “Mere paas Ram hai.” (I have Ram.) And the damru (drum) that Modi recently played at Varanasi resonates on the soundtrack.