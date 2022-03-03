UP Elections: Why Phases 6 & 7 Will Be the Most Decisive Rounds

The polling for the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election took place today. Fifty-seven seats spanning across 10 districts – Ambedkar Nagar, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria, Balliain – in Purvanchal voted today.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won 46 seats, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) five, the Samajwadi Party (SP) two, Congress one and others won three seats in 2017. In 2012, the SP had won the maximum 32 out of these 57 seats. The BJP recorded 41% vote share, the SP 21% and the BSP 22% in 2017 in the same phase.

With ground reports suggesting a close contest, the sixth and seventh phases may emerge as decisive. Both the BJP (Apna Dal-S and Nishad Party) and the SP (Rajbhar’s SBSP and Apnal Dal-K) have formed alliances with caste-based parties to romp them home.