UP Elections: Is BJP’s Jat Outreach Working Amid Farmers’ Discontent?

Of the seven phases into which the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections have been divided, perhaps the most crucial for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the first one on 10 February, when 58 seats in what is widely known as the ‘Jat belt’ will go to polls.

With their influence and muscle power, the Jats have powered the BJP to a near-complete sweep of the region in three successive elections, helping prepare a solid foundation for the party’s stunning victories in Uttar Pradesh in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls and the 2017 Assembly poll in between.