UP Elections: Have BSP & Mayawati Reached a Point of No Return?

The complete decimation of Mayawati and her Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections is the final confirmation that the accelerating decline of her support base over the past decade has now brought her to a point of no return. Indeed, to get just a single seat out of 403 assembly seats is even more devastating than drawing a blank in the 2014 parliamentary elections; she was expected to put up at least a semblance of a fight in a regional contest in her bastion than a national one to decide who would lead the country.

This is the worst the BSP has done ever since the party first started seriously contesting the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls in 1989, when it won as many as 13 seats.