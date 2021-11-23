UP Elections & Farm Laws: Has BJP Done Enough to Secure Itself?

On Gurpurab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his government’s decision to repeal the three controversial farm laws. The move is aimed at neutralising the impact of farmers' protests in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh (UP), which go to polls next year.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strategists hope the repeal would assuage a section of farmers, led by the Jat community, to make a ‘gharwapsi’ (homecoming), thus providing a fillip to the party’s prospects, especially in Western Uttar Pradesh.