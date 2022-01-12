UP Elections: Can BJP Survive the MLA Exodus and OBC Vote Erosion?

Two types of leaders are and might be leaving the BJP in the coming days – ones who feel the party is going to lose and others who feel or are tipped that they would be denied a ticket. On average, the BJP denies tickets to 25 per cent to 35 per cent of MLAs to negate anti-incumbency. There is a lot of anger against the non-performance of sitting MLAs across parties; 42% of respondents said that there is anti-incumbency against MLAs as per the ‘Jan Ki Baat’ survey.

Of the four leaders who have resigned recently, three are ex-BSP members. In the run-up to the 2017 elections, the BJP had inducted many leaders from the SP, the BSP and the Congress. It had given tickets to more than 50 turncoats. As many as 12 of them even became Ministers in the Yogi Cabinet, which is one in every five ministers.