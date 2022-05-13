UP DGP Dismissed: Laxity Must Be Punished, But Not Selectively

The post of Director-General of Police (DGP) of any state is iconic. The public and the police look up to him/her as a source of inspiration, a friend, philosopher and guide, and one who gives protection to all.

The post of DGP of Uttar Pradesh is important as whoever holds it is the leader of the largest police force in the world, with more than 2.5 lakh personnel. This is not an easy assignment because the total crime in Uttar Pradesh is more than the collective crime in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Kashmir. The territory, the magnitude, and the type of problems defy all logic.