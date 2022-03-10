UP Assembly Elections: What Worked For BJP & SP and What Didn’t

The improved law and order situation has created a buzz among the state, especially amongst female voters. A sense of safety and security now engulfs the state. Almost 16% more female voters backed the BJP compared to the SP, as per the Axis survey.

The implementation of central schemes (Uttar Pradesh is at the top in 44 such schemes) like PM Ujjwala, PM Awas, PM Kisan, etc., has been good in the state and this has created a laabhaarthi (beneficiary) vote bank cutting across caste and religious lines.

A disjointed opposition, with both the BSP and the Congress campaigning aggressively, led to a division of opposition votes. The BSP and the Congress still got 15% votes, which could have moved to the SP had they formed an alliance or were not in the picture. The gap between the BJP and the SP is 9.6% as of now.