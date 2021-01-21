India-US Partnership: Will Biden Admin Bring Better Tidings? 

(Bidisha Biswas is Professor of Political Science at Western Washington University. She has published extensively on security, immigration and diaspora politics. Her twitter handle is @Bee_the_Wonk .

Anish Goel is a senior fellow in the International Security Program at New America. He previously served in the White House’s National Security Council as senior director for South Asia. He is currently an employee of the U.S. Department of Defense. The views expressed here are strictly personal and do not necessarily reflect those of the U.S. government.

This is an opinion piece, and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)