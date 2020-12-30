Why Georgia’s Indian Americans Are Going All Out To Control Senate

Bangalore-born 14-year-old Siddhant Karmali is persuading American voters in the state of Georgia, US to elect Democratic Senators. A 10th grader, not eligible to vote, he has sent handwritten notes to Georgians to enthuse them about issues that concern him, his future, and the future of other high schoolers.

A resident of California’s Orange County, thousands of miles away from Georgia, Siddhant is concerned about climate change, minority rights and healthcare dispensation: “I wrote to registered Democratic voters that they should choose a Democratic Senator on behalf of my friends and I, to reduce discrimination based on gender identity and race, and bias in healthcare.”