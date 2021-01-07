US Capitol & ‘Third World’ Coups: Trump Supporters’ Failed Siege

Unruly mobs breached barricades and invaded the US Capitol on Wednesday, 6 January, in an apparent coup incited by President Donald Trump who has refused to accept the results from the November 2020 elections.

The rioters from the majority White tribe descended on the building to stop the counting of votes that would formalise Democrat Joe Biden as the next president. They broke through the weak security cordon, smashed windows and scaled the walls of the building in an attempt to remove the American flag and replace it with a Trump flag.

The fundamentalists managed to enter the building and pose for photos in costume – a tribal leader wore fur coat and face paint – inside the main hall.