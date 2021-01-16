Why India Must Learn From US Capitol Siege & Prevent Such An Event

For most Indians, the news of a siege on Capitol Hill in Washington DC by a belligerent and raucous mob of Trump supporters, caused shock and disbelief, as visuals of the Capitol — engulfed in smoke, a deserted Senate floor, members of the House of Representatives taking cover, and armed ruffians vandalising the halls of that chamber of democracy — began to circulate widely.
But there was also some schadenfreude from those who had grown tired of hearing American lectures on democracy to the rest of the world. Some saw the events as a sort of end to American ‘exceptionalism’ and a corrective to that nation’s moralistic grandstanding on promoting democracy across the globe.
The Indian government swiftly condemned the incident, with the prime minister tweeting that he was “distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests”.
But these words, though timely, and all the more welcome as a retreat from “ab ki baar Trump Sarkar” — his inappropriate pronouncement in Houston — are likely to do little to assuage the growing concerns of many Indians who see our own country tread a similar path.
Since the arrival of the current ruling dispensation in 2014 and then again in 2019, India has witnessed a steady transition from a once thriving liberal and constitutional democracy to an illiberal polity characterised by a deeply polarised and stratified society, a systemic assault on institutions of governance that have compromised their autonomy, the reduction of our Parliament to a rubber-stamp and a notice-board, the erosion of our constitutional ethos and the spirit of federalism that have kept our diverse communities together, and the rise of chauvinistic and nativist forces that have arrogated to themselves the right to define Indian identity and determine the answer to the question of paramount importance — who is an Indian?
In many ways, these worrying trends that are redefining the social and political landscape of our country have parallels with events that are taking place in America:
The stratification of our two societies has been accelerated by the dominant political leadership of the two countries. Both Trump and Modi have fashioned themselves as the voice of the people, promising to restore lost national pride, increase economic growth and take back traditional power centres that had been dominated by the liberal elites.
Trump’s key slogans like ‘America First’ and ‘Make America Great Again’ had counterparts in Modi’s ‘sabka saath, sabka vishwas’ and the promise of ‘acche din’ and a ‘Naya Bharat’. Where Trump promised to get rid of the Washington elite and ‘drain the swamp’, our own ruling dispensation labelled their adversaries as the ‘Lootyens elite’ and the ‘Khan Market Gang’. With their assiduously built-up cults of personality, both offered ‘strong leadership‘ and successfully persuaded their voters that they were more authentic embodiments of their nations than the allegedly rootless secular cosmopolitans they sought to displace.
Institutions have been enfeebled in both nations but the assault on our institutions has been far more direct, including pressure on financial regulators like the RBI; the investigative agencies (notably the Central Bureau of Investigation); the Election Commission, which organises, conducts, and rules on the country’s general and state elections; the upper echelons of the Armed Forces; institutions of accountability like the Central Information Commission; the elected legislatures; the judiciary, headed by the Supreme Court — and even the free press.
The result is the decay of the liberal, tolerant and democratic ethos that both countries have been proud to share.
It is our task in India to rebuild that original ethos that animated our freedom struggle and characterised our inclusive nationalism. Let the events in Capitol Hill serve as a stark warning to us of what could come our way if we fail to do so.
(Former UN under-secretary-general, Shashi Tharoor is a Congress MP and an author. He can be reached @ShashiTharoor. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)
