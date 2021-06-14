Why US Should Stay in Afghanistan Until Taliban Accepts Demands

The United States’ longest war in Afghanistan is approaching a decisive phase. Since George W Bush, every US president has striven to end the war, with little success. Now, President Joe Biden has an opportunity to achieve complete peace by taking advantage of the Taliban's vulnerabilities.

In May 2021, Biden decided to withdraw the remaining 2,500 US troops from Afghanistan by 11 September 2021, the 20th anniversary of the al-Qaeda attacks on the World Trade Centre and the Pentagon, that led to the US’s longest war. The Biden administration has delayed the withdrawal of forces after the Taliban entirely violated the agreement signed with the Trump administration, that called for the US to fully withdraw its military by 1 May 2021, in exchange for commitments by the Taliban to reduce violence, end ties with al-Qaeda, and launch peace talks with the Afghan government.