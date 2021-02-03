What If COVID Vaccine Drives Fall Short? What EU-UK Row Highlights

For all its failures, during the pandemic, the UK has to be congratulated for its vaccine strategy and the alacrity and hard work put in by the Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Authority (MHRA) to be the first country to approve both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines. Moderna has also been approved, and now two more are in the pipeline, namely Johnson & Johnson and Novavax.

On the other hand, the EU and AstraZeneca (AZ) have been in a stand-off. The EU took longer to approve the AZ vaccine, and its production has been slower in EU-based plants than UK plants, which are to give priority to UK distribution. Last week the EU threatened to restrict vaccine exports to Northern Ireland by overriding part of the Brexit deal with Britain that allowed the free flow of goods over the Irish border, but later backed down after Johnson voiced “grave concerns”.