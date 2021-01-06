UK COVID Lockdown: What Did Johnson’s Govt Get So Horribly Wrong?

Not-so-happy 2021!

We in the UK cannot even celebrate embarking into a positive year of hope and the roll-out of two vaccines, as the horrors of 2020 follow us close at our heels.

While UK was the first country to bring in the Pfizer vaccine and now the AstraZeneca vaccine, the country is reeling under the attack of the new strain of the COVID-19 SARS-CoV-2 — which is, as per reports, 70 percent more transmissible.

The R-rate is shooting up and there are almost 60,000 daily hospital admissions, even before the post-Christmas/New Year surge has taken effect.